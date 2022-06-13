What Does Tesla’s Proposed 3-for-1 Stock Split Aim to Achieve?

The Board of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has proposed a shareholder vote in favor of a three-for-one stock split at its annual shareholder meeting scheduled for August 4, 2022.

The world’s most popular electric vehicle (EV) maker is striving for two outcomes, “attracting and retaining excellent talent” and making its “common stock more accessible” to retail shareholders.

Following the news, Tesla shares rose as much as 2.6% during after-hours trading and closed at $696.69 on June 10.

Details of the Proposed 3-for-1 Split

According to a 14A regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tesla’s Board has proposed effectuating a three-for-one stock split after shareholders vote at the 2022 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

The Board proposes to effectuate the split in the form of a stock dividend. “As of June 6, 2022, we have 1,036,390,569 shares of common stock outstanding, and the current number of authorized shares of our common stock is 2,000,000,000, which is insufficient to effectuate the Stock Split,” the company noted. The stock split, if approved, will increase the authorized share capital to 6,000,000,000 shares.

Tesla is known to offer attractive equity compensation packages to employees at all levels. Since its last five-for-one stock split in August 2020, its shares have gained 43.5%. Employees have benefited enormously through the years, and the company wants to ensure that “all employees, no matter when they join, have access to the same advantages.”

Noting the two most important influences driving the proposed stock split, the company stated, “We believe the Stock Split would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximize stockholder value. In addition, as retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in our stock, we believe the Stock Split will also make our common stock more accessible to our retail shareholders.”

Last month, Tesla’s third largest shareholder, Leo KoGuan, also suggested undertaking $15 billion worth of stock buybacks to boost the stock’s performance. However, Tesla’s Board has resorted to a stock split to enhance shareholder value.

Lawrence Ellison’s Departure

Along with the other proposals submitted in the 14A filing, the Board also confirmed that long-term investor and Board member Larry Ellison will not stand for re-election at the 2022 annual stockholders meeting, after completing his term.

Ellison owns about 1.5% of TSLA stock and is the Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Technology Officer of the computer technology behemoth Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Ellison is a close friend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and has also been one of the strongest supporters of Musk’s $44 billion Twitter (TWTR) buyout deal. He has also personally pledged up to $1 billion towards the deal’s equity portion.

Stock Prediction

Amid all the chaos of the Twitter deal, TSLA stock has suffered considerably, dropping 41.9% so far this year. Wall Street analysts are taking a cautionary view on the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, nine Holds, and six Sells. The average Tesla price target of $939.03 implies 34.8% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Although Tesla remains one of the strongest beneficiaries of the electric revolution, its stock has taken a beating recently. The COVID-19-related lockdowns in China, persistent supply chain issues delaying production, pressure from the general macroeconomic factors, plus, Musk’s ongoing shenanigans are all pulling down the stock’s performance. In such a scenario, a stock split, if effective, will definitely provide a much-needed boost to the stock.

