All News

What Does KB Home’s Newly Added Risk Factor Tell Investors?

KB Home (KBH) is an American Homebuilding and construction company. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. 

KB Home’s revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $1.68 billion in Q4 but missed the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. The company posted adjusted EPS of $1.91 versus $1.12 in the same quarter last year and beat the consensus estimate of $1.76. It ended the quarter with $290.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

For FY22, KB Home anticipates housing revenue in the band of $7.20 billion to $7.60 billion. In addition, it expects the average selling price to be in the range of $480,000 to $490,000.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the risk factors for KB Home.

Risk Factors 

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, KB Home’s main risk category is Production, representing 27% of the total 11 risks identified for the stock. Finance & Corporate, Legal & Regulatory, and Macro & Political are the next three major risk categories at 18% each of the total risks.

In a newly added Macro and Political risk factor, KB Home cautions investors that climate change due to Green House Gas (GHG) emissions may impact its operations. It may cause extreme weather conditions, the formulation of new government policies, and changes in customer preferences, which are expected to have a noteworthy impact on its revenue and profitability.

The company warns investors that due to these extreme weather conditions, the company itself or its trade partners and suppliers may face disruptions in activities leading to higher costs, and it may take longer for projects to be finished. For example, in early 2021, the extreme cold weather in Texas followed by hurricanes later in the year caused supply-chain issues.

The Production risk factor’s sector average is 22% compared to KB Home’s 27%. KB Home’s stock has declined about 3.59% last year.

Analysts’ Take

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl recently reiterated a Buy rating on KB Home stock, increasing the price target to $55 from $46. Dahl’s increased price target suggests 35.53% upside potential. The analyst called the company’s FY22 upside margin guidance “narrative-altering,” which should lead to improved positive sentiment among investors.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 9 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average KB Home price target of $57.73 implies 42.26% upside potential to current levels.

