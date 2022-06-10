tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CVS
All News
Market News

What Does CVS Health’s Recent SEC Filing Reveal?

Story Highlights

CVS Health is a dedicated healthcare provider. Its recent SEC filing might provide useful information to investors interested in the stock.

In this article:
In this article:
CVS

In an SEC filing on Thursday, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) communicated that its top officials will reiterate projections for 2022 in a meeting with investors, which is to be held this month.

As noted, the projections that will be reaffirmed include GAAP earnings per share of $6.93-$7.13, adjusted earnings of $8.20-$8.40 per share, and cash flow from operating activities of $12-$13 billion.

The reason behind this filing was to let stakeholders know that CVS Health is finding it difficult to assess the impact of the divestment of PayFlex Holdings, Inc. on its 2022 financials. The deal was structured in April and completed on June 1, 2022.

PayFlex Holdings, Inc. is a unit of CVS Health that provides services related to health savings accounts.

Shares of CVS declined 1.2% to close at $92.74 on Thursday.

A Snapshot of Q1 Results

In May, CVS Health delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022.

Its adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share exceeded the consensus estimate of $2.15 per share by 3.3%. Also, revenues of $76.83 billion were 1.9% above analysts’ expectations of $75.39 billion.

Stock Rating

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of CVS Health and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and five Holds. CVS’ price forecast of $116.80 suggests 25.94% upside from current levels. Shares of the company have grown 8.5% over the past year.

A few days ago, Lance Wilkes of Bernstein lowered the rating on CVS Health to Hold from Buy. The analyst also maintained the price target of $112 (20.77% upside potential).

Risk Analysis

Per the TipRanks Risk Analysis tool, CVS Health is exposed to 47 risks. Of this, risks related to Finance & Corporate account for six risks.

Conclusion

CVS Health is dedicated to providing personalized and affordable healthcare solutions to its consumers. Its recent information about its projection will be helpful for investors.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
EDU
LXP
Why Did Lakeland Stock Slip 9% on Thursday?
LAKE
A Closer Look at DocuSign’s Earnings That Sank the Stock
DOCU
Disney+ All Set to Compete with Netflix in the Middle East, North Africa
DIS
NFLX
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 10: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Stitch Fix Drop 16% After Earnings Release?
SFIX
Target Ups its Investment Appeal with a 20% Dividend Hike
TGT
Microsoft to Increase Pay Transparency Amid New Rule
MSFT
Will Microsoft Stock Get a Boost from Xbox Deal?
ATVI
MSFT
In this article:
CVS

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
EDU
LXP
Why Did Lakeland Stock Slip 9% on Thursday?
LAKE
A Closer Look at DocuSign’s Earnings That Sank the Stock
DOCU
Disney+ All Set to Compete with Netflix in the Middle East, North Africa
DIS
NFLX
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 10: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Stitch Fix Drop 16% After Earnings Release?
SFIX
Target Ups its Investment Appeal with a 20% Dividend Hike
TGT
Microsoft to Increase Pay Transparency Amid New Rule
MSFT
Will Microsoft Stock Get a Boost from Xbox Deal?
ATVI
MSFT