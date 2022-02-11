What Do Schlumberger’s Newly Added Risk Factors Reveal?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

What Do Schlumberger’s Newly Added Risk Factors Reveal?

Schlumberger (SLB) is a global oilfield services company. It provides customers in the oil and gas industry with technology for drilling, production, and processing.

For Q4 2021, Schlumberger reported a 13% year-over-year jump in revenue to $6.2 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.4 billion. It posted adjusted EPS of $0.41, rising from $0.36 in the same quarter the previous year and beating the consensus estimate of $0.34.

Schlumberger plans to distribute a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share on April 7. The stock currently offers a dividend yield of 1.28%. 

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the newly added risk factors for Schlumberger.

Risk Factors

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Schlumberger’s top risk category is Legal and Regulatory, which contains 5 of the total 15 risks identified for the stock. Macro and Political and Tech and Innovation are the next two major risk categories, with 4 and 3 risks, respectively. Schlumberger has recently updated its profile with four new risk factors.

The company informs investors that the measures being taken to curb climate change could reduce the demand for its products and adversely impact its business. It mentions the Paris Agreement, Europe Climate Law, and other regulatory mandates aimed at limiting greenhouse gas emissions. The company goes on to explain that investors and financial institutions have launched initiatives to limit funding to businesses in the fossil fuel industry. As a result, its access to capital may be adversely affected, dealing a blow to its operating results, financial condition, and cash flow.

Schlumberger tells investors that it has set goals and targets related to sustainability, including emissions reduction. Because these plans have been discussed publicly, they have attracted increased scrutiny of the company’s sustainability activities from investors and other stakeholders.  The company cautions that if its sustainability practices fall short of expectations, its reputation and ability to attract and retain employees and investments could be harmed.

Schlumberger cautions investors that its global footprint exposes it to many challenges. The company operates in more than 120 countries, with about 85% of its revenue in 2021 coming from outside the U.S. While it relies on international operations for the majority of its revenue, Schlumberger warns that challenges like political instability, social unrest, and armed conflicts in international markets may adversely affect its business and financial condition.

SLB stock has gained about 24% year-to-date and more than 52% over the past 12 months.

Analysts’ Take

In January, BNP Paribas analyst Nick Konstantakis upgraded SLB stock to a Buy from a Hold. The analyst assigned the stock a price target of $45, which suggests 14.88% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 14 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Schlumberger price target of $44 implies 12.33% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Vodafone Rejected Iliad’s Bid for Its Italian Unit
Upwork Delivers Solid Q4 Results; Issues Guidance
Cloudflare Delivers Solid Q4 Results; Shares Up