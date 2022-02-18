What Do Amgen’s Newly Added Risk Factors Reveal?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

What Do Amgen’s Newly Added Risk Factors Reveal?

Amgen (AMGN) is an American multinational drug company. It develops and produces therapeutic products targeting a range of medical conditions, including oncology, cardiovascular, and inflammation diseases. Its drugs sell under brands such as LUMAKRAS, XGEVA, and Neulasta.

For Q4 2021, Amgen reported a 3% year-over-year rise in revenue to $6.8 billion, falling slightly short of the consensus estimate of $6.9 billion. It posted adjusted EPS of $4.36, which jumped from $3.46 in the same quarter the previous year and beat the consensus estimate of $4.12.

Amgen stock currently offers a dividend yield of 3.22%, ranking it among the highest yielding stocks in its sector where the average yield is 1.37%. 

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the newly added risk factors for Amgen.

Risk Factors

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Amgen’s main risk categories are Legal and Regulatory and Ability to Sell, each with 7 of the total 29 risks identified for the stock. Macro and Political and Tech and Innovation are the next two major risk categories with 5 and 4 risks, respectively. Amgen has recently updated its profile with two new risk factors.

The company informs investors that stakeholders, such as investors and employees, are increasingly focusing on corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Amgen says it is working toward operating its business in a socially inclusive and environmentally responsible manner. It explains that achieving its ESG goals requires long-term investments and coordinated efforts. It says it may incur additional costs to implement its ESG goals and monitor and report the results.

The problem is that ESG expectations and standards keep changing. It means the company may be unable to accurately assess the ESG priorities of its stakeholders. Therefore, the company cautions that failure to meet the ESG expectations of its stakeholders could have a material adverse impact on its business, reputation, and stock price.

In another newly added risk factor, Amgen highlights the threat that climate change poses to its business. It explains that many of its operations and facilities, such as R&D centers and manufacturing sites, are located in areas prone to natural disasters.  For example, Amgen carries out a substantial majority of its commercial manufacturing in Puerto Rico, where Hurricane Maria caused severe damage in 2017. The company also has significant clinical manufacturing operations in California, which has also experienced many natural disasters.

Therefore, Amgen cautions that extreme weather events and natural disasters caused by or amplified by climate change could adversely affect its business. It mentions disruptions of clinical trial and manufacturing activities, adding that such challenges could limit its product sales.

Analysts’ Take

BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman recently reiterated a Hold rating on Amgen stock with a price target of $240, which suggests 8.26% upside potential. 

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 6 Buys, 11 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average Amgen price target of $243.50 implies 9.84% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
BMO Enters Financing Agreement with Seaspan
Dye & Durham Partners with Software Provider NexOne
Kinross Gold Swings to Loss in Q4; Shares Dip