What Do 3M’s Q1 Results Tell Investors?

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) has delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate by 14.7% and sales surprise in the quarter was 1%.

Shares of 3M slipped 0.4% to close at $148.6 on Monday. At the time of writing, shares of this $84.6-billion grew 0.3% in the pre-market trading session of Tuesday.

The multi-sector conglomerate has a solid presence in commercial solutions, safety, consumer, energy, automotive, healthcare, electronics, transportation, and other markets. It is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Financial Highlights

Earnings in the quarter were $2.65 per share, above the consensus estimate of $2.31. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line decreased 10.2% due to weak sales generation and higher costs and expenses.

Revenues stood at $8.83 billion in the first quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, the top line declined 0.3% as the organic sales growth of 1.7% was more than offset by currency translation woes of 2%.

The Safety and Industrial segment’s revenues in the quarter were $3.05 billion, down 1.6% year-over-year. Also, revenues of the Transportation and Electronics segment declined 2.3% to $2.34 billion. Meanwhile, revenues of the Healthcare segment stood at $2.12 billion, reflecting an increase of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter, and revenues of the Consumer segment were up 1.8% to $1.31 billion.

Geographically, 3M’s revenues increased 2.5% year-over-year in the Americas and declined 7.6% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Revenues in the Asia-Pacific region remained flat in the quarter.

Costs of sales in the quarter grew 6.7% year-over-year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter, while research, development and related expenses decreased 8.4%.

Adjusted operating income in the quarter decreased 11.2% year-over-year to $1.89 billion. The adjusted margin was 21.4%, down 270 basis points (bps) year-over-year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter decreased 9.2% year-over-year to $2.35 billion while the margin at 26.6% was down 270 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Exiting the first quarter, 3M had cash and cash equivalents of $3.25 billion, down 28.9% from the previous quarter. Its long-term debts at $14.8 billion suggested a decline of 7.8% from the previous quarter’s end.

Net cash flow from operations activities were $1.01 billion, down 40.1% year-over-year, and capital expenditure was $0.42 billion, up 36.8% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was $0.72 billion, down 50.3% year-over-year. Free cash flow conversion in the quarter was 47%.

Projections

For 2022, 3M projects adjusted earnings to be within the $10.75-$11.25 per share range. Organic sales growth is expected at 2%-5% (maintained).

The company anticipates net cash flow from operating activities to be within the $7.3-$7.9 billion range, and capital expenditure to be $1.7-$2.0 billion. Free cash is projected to be $5.3-$6.2 billion, and free cash flow conversion is expected to vary from 90% to 100%.

Official Comment

The Chairman and CEO of 3M, Mike Roman, said that the management of inflationary and supply chain woes is a priority for the company. He opines that the company has a strong balance sheet and it invests in “capital expenditures and R&D to support long-term growth.”

Capital Deployment

During the first quarter, 3M repurchased shares worth $773 million and distributed dividends of $852 million, representing a year-over-year rise of 234.6% and a decline of 0.7%. Also, the company’s net debt repayments were $584 million, higher than the $444 million repaid in the year-ago quarter.

Other Important Events

Along with the earnings release, 3M announced that it has acquired LeanTec’s technology assets for an undisclosed amount.

LeanTec is a provider of digital investor management solutions. Its offerings are used primarily in the aftermarket segment of the automotive industry in Canada and the United States.

Stock Rating

A few days ago, Nicole DeBlase of Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on 3M while lowering the price target to $167 (12.38% upside potential) from $180.

Another analyst, Nigel Coe of Wolfe Research maintained a Sell rating on 3M with a price target of $164 (10.36% upside potential).

Overall, 3M has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on eight Holds and five Sells. 3M’s price forecast of $158.62 suggests 6.74% upside potential from current levels.

Over the past year, shares of 3M have declined 25.6%.

Risks

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, 3M is exposed to risks from mainly three categories: Finance & Corporate, Legal & Regulatory, and Macro & Political. Each of these categories accounts for three risks of the total 14 risks identified for the stock.

Conclusion

3M’s commitment to rewarding shareholders handsomely and investing in future growth opportunities are appreciable. However, its exposure to supply-chain and cost headwinds are concerning in the near term.

