tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
SRRK
All News
Market News

What Could This Top Insider’s Move Mean for Scholar Rock?

Story Highlights

Corporate insider trading tells a lot about a company. Information about the recent buy transaction by one of the top insiders of Scholar Rock might interest investors.

In this article:
In this article:
SRRK

The Director of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK), Amir Nashat, has recently increased his stake in the company. Following the move, shares of this $307.7-million biopharmaceutical company slipped 4.3% to close at $5.96 on Friday.

Per the TipRanks Insider Trading tool, the Director purchased 1,197,992 shares of Scholar Rock for $4.90 each share. The total value of this Informative Buy transaction was $5.87 million. In addition to this transaction, multiple other transactions (Uninformative Buys) were executed last week.

A pictorial representation of the last week’s transactions is provided below.

Meanwhile, the TipRanks Insider trading tool suggests that the confidence of insiders in SRRK stock is Positive, as corporate insiders have bought shares worth $5.9 million in the last three months.

Other TipRanks Data

Another tool offered by TipRanks suggests that hedge funds have increased their holding in SRRK by 24.9 thousand shares in the last quarter. The hedge fund confidence signal on the stock is Neutral.

The increase in holdings by the corporate insiders and hedge funds signals solid prospects for SRRK. Also, the Street is unanimously optimistic about SRRK and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buys.

SRRK’s average price target of $37 suggests a whopping 520.81% upside from the current level. Over the past year, shares of Scholar Rock Holding have plummeted 80.7%.

A few days ago, Do Kim of Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on SRRK while lowering the price target to $19 (218.79% upside potential) from $28.

Conclusion

The recent insider buy transaction of Scholar Rock’s shares might signal the optimism around the $205 million worth of registered direct offering, positive data from the TOPAZ trial (Phase 2), and healthy pipeline projects. A proper study of the corporate trades on SRRK stocks might help investors form an opinion on the stock.

Interestingly, investors interested in other stocks might also benefit from a list of Daily Insider Transactions, Insiders’ Hot Stocks, and Top Corporate Insiders, which is available on TipRanks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did Carnival Shares Jump 12% Despite Huge Q1 Miss?
CCL
AstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
AZN
Spirit Airlines: Courtship in the Skies Continues
SAVE
ULCC
EVs Aren’t That Cheap Afterall; Here’s Why
F
GM
Jobindex Lodges Antitrust Complaint Against “Google for Jobs”
GOOGL
Here’s What to Expect from These Large-Cap Stocks This Week
MU
STZ
Two AstraZeneca cancer treatments are approved in the European Union
GB:AZN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
NVR
COIN
Where Does Coinbase’s Bitcoin Futures Offering Fit?
BTC
COIN
In this article:
SRRK

Latest News Feed

Why Did Carnival Shares Jump 12% Despite Huge Q1 Miss?
CCL
AstraZeneca’s Enhertu Wins Approval in EU by CHMP
AZN
Spirit Airlines: Courtship in the Skies Continues
SAVE
ULCC
EVs Aren’t That Cheap Afterall; Here’s Why
F
GM
Jobindex Lodges Antitrust Complaint Against “Google for Jobs”
GOOGL
Here’s What to Expect from These Large-Cap Stocks This Week
MU
STZ
Two AstraZeneca cancer treatments are approved in the European Union
GB:AZN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
NVR
COIN
Where Does Coinbase’s Bitcoin Futures Offering Fit?
BTC
COIN