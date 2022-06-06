tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
COIN
All News
Market News

What Are the Implications of Coinbase’s Hiring Freeze?

Story Highlights

Coinbase’s hiring freeze comes amid a tight labor market that is driving up payroll costs for companies. The pause looks to be a prudent move to help the company cope with macro headwinds.

In this article:
In this article:
COIN

Leading crypto exchange operator Coinbase (COIN) has decided to pause hiring for the foreseeable future. In addition to its crypto trading platform, Coinbase also operates an NFT marketplace. COIN stock went public through a direct listing a little over a year ago at a reference price of $250. The stock has pulled back more than 70% from that level.

Coinbase’s move to halt hiring is in response to current market conditions and business prioritization efforts. Businesses across the board are grappling with various macroeconomic headwinds, forcing many to try to adapt to cope with the challenges. Coinbase hopes that actions like slowing headcount growth will enable it to successfully navigate the macro headwinds.

Chief People Officer of Coinbase, L.J Brock, said, “If we’re flexible and resilient, and remain focused on the long term, Coinbase will come out stronger on the other side.”

Wall Street’s Take

On June 3, Bank of America Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg reiterated a Buy rating on Coinbase stock with a price target of $80, which indicates 20% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 15 Buys, three Holds, and two Sells. The average Coinbase price target of $152.16 implies 107.5% upside potential to current levels. 

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 76% Bullish on COIN, compared to a sector average of 65%.

Key Takeaway for Investors 

The labor market is tight and many companies are staring at sharp spikes in payroll expenses amid rising wages. Taking a break from the hot labor market may allow Coinbase more flexibility in controlling its costs. Moreover, the hiring pause suggests the company feels it has enough people to run its operations for now.  

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
In this article:
COIN

Latest News Feed

Are Insiders Booking Profits at Enphase Energy?
ENPH
Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN