tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DE:W7V
All News
Market News

WELL Health to Acquire INLIV for $1.85M, Creating Shareholder Value

Story Highlights

The company’s share price has been taking a beating for a while now. However, the underlying business continues to grow through attractively priced acquisitions. As a result, WELL may be presenting investors with a very attractive long-term investment that is currently under the radar.

In this article:
In this article:
DE:W7V

WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL) owns and operates clinics that deliver healthcare-related services. It operates through the following segments: Clinical services, Digital Services, and Others. It also engages in the Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of clinics.

A big part of the company’s growth strategy comes from acquiring smaller competitors at attractive valuations. In fact, WELL Health recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase the assets of healthcare provider INLIV. The Alberta-based company specializes in preventative health, corporate and executive health, primary care, cosmetics, fitness, and integrated health services.

The deal appears to be very attractive. For a price tag of approximately C$1.85 million, WELL Health will receive C$7.3 million in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin that is in the double digits. That means that WELL Health is paying a maximum of 2.53 times adjusted EBITDA, assuming a margin of 10%.

Considering that WELL Health completed an equity raise at a much higher multiple, this move demonstrates that management is working towards keeping its promise of using those funds for value-creating initiatives. Indeed, it is expected that INLIV will be highly accretive to WELL Health, as it has over 1,000 customers, with 85% of its revenue coming from recurring membership fees.

Investor Sentiment

The sentiment among TipRanks investors is currently neutral. Out of the 535,630 portfolios tracked by TipRanks, only 0.2% hold WELL Health. Furthermore, in the last 30 days, 0.7% of those holding the stock increased their positions.

Conversely, 0.4% of TipRanks portfolios decreased their holdings in WELL Health in the past seven days. Nevertheless, the stock’s sentiment is above the sector average, as demonstrated in the following image:

Analyst Recommendations

WELL Health Technologies has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys assigned in the past three months. The average WELL Health Technologies price target of C$9.56 implies 204.5% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

The company’s share price has been taking a beating for a while now. However, the underlying business continues to grow through attractively-priced acquisitions. As a result, WELL may be presenting investors with a very attractive long-term investment that is currently under the radar.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences
COGT
Why Are Insiders Buoyant on NexPoint Residential?
NXRT
Meta to Get Rid of Discriminatory Housing Tool after Nudge from Regulators
META
3 Key Things to Know About Kellogg’s Breakup Plan
K
Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?
HRT
Lennar Posts Strong Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
LEN
World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE
In this article:
DE:W7V

Latest News Feed

Credit Suisse Resorts to Legal Loophole to Overturn $607M Settlement
CS
Here’s What Insider Trading Tells About Cogent Biosciences
COGT
Why Are Insiders Buoyant on NexPoint Residential?
NXRT
Meta to Get Rid of Discriminatory Housing Tool after Nudge from Regulators
META
3 Key Things to Know About Kellogg’s Breakup Plan
K
Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?
HRT
Lennar Posts Strong Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
LEN
World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE