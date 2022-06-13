tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?

Story Highlights

WELL Health Technologies recently announced that it saw record revenues in May 2022. The increase can be attributed to a large increase in total omnichannel patient visits on a year-over-year basis. With the underlying business improving as the stock price crashes, is WELL Health an undervalued stock?

In this article:

WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL) owns and operates clinics that deliver healthcare-related services. It operates through the following segments: Clinical services, Digital Services, and Others. It also engages in the Electronic Medical Records business that supports the digitization of clinics.

Record Revenues

WELL Health recently announced that it saw record revenues in May 2022. The increase can be attributed to a 40% increase in total omnichannel patient visits on a year-over-year basis.

In addition, its U.S. segment continues to grow very fast, with $110 million in revenues on an annualized basis for May. This equates to over 150% growth year-over-year, as well as positive adjusted EBITDA.

Furthermore, the company provided an update on the recent CognisantMD acquisition. The platform is growing profitably and supports over 45,000 monthly patient referrals, with 1,800 physicians using the platform for booking while 5,800 physicians use it for secure messaging.

WELL Health reaffirmed its 2022 guidance of revenue of at least $525 million with adjusted EBITDA of almost $100 million.

Potential Short-Term Headwinds

Operationally, the stock continues to fire on all cylinders. However, the share price has been disappointing for investors over the past year. Unfortunately, it might temporarily get worse because the stock will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

As a result, the passive ETFs that track this index will be forced to dump their shares in order to comply with their strategy. This could create heavier selling pressure, especially since there is already a lot of negativity in the market.

Nevertheless, it could represent an opportunity for investors with the stomach to handle the current volatility in the market. It will also be interesting to see if company insiders will make additional purchases if the stock continues to sell-off.

There was some insider activity in the past month, which I wrote about in a previous article, but nothing else since then.

Analyst Recommendations

WELL Health Technologies has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys assigned in the past three months. The average WELL Health Technologies price target of C$9.53 implies 176.2% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

The company’s share price has been taking a beating for a while now. However, the underlying business continues to grow and generate profits. As a result, WELL may be presenting investors with a very attractive long-term investment.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?
AMZN
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?
PPG
Insiders Buy Kingsway Stock While Hedge Funds Make Fresh Entry
KFS
Will Pfizer’s Vaccine Get Authorization For Young Kids in the U.S.?
PFE

Latest News Feed

Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?
AMZN
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?
PPG
Insiders Buy Kingsway Stock While Hedge Funds Make Fresh Entry
KFS
Will Pfizer’s Vaccine Get Authorization For Young Kids in the U.S.?
PFE