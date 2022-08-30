tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results

Story Highlights

Weibo is scheduled to release its Q2 results on September 1. TipRanks’ website traffic tool hints that Weibo’s Q2 revenues could fail to meet Wall Street’s expectations.

Weibo (WB) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results on September 1, before the market opens. Weibo has consistently outperformed the Street’s expectations, reporting higher-than-expected earnings-per-share (EPS) figures in the last eight consecutive quarters. However, website traffic trends are currently negative for the company.

For Q2, analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This is much lower than reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenues are pegged at $446.88 million, also lower than the previous quarter’s tally of $473.98 million.

On June 1, Weibo reported upbeat Q1 results topping both earnings and revenue expectations.

Commenting on the beat despite disruptions from the COVID-19 resurgence in China, Weibo CEO Gaofei Wang stated, “Our user base and traffic continued to grow nicely with disciplined marketing spending, which demonstrated our core value in public conversation and enriched content ecosystem.”

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Weibo Corporation trades on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol “WB.” It is a Chinese social media platform that allows people to create, distribute, and discover content in China. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services and Other Services segments.

Weibo’s Declining Website Traffic Raises Concerns

As per TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, the momentum in Weibo’s business shows a declining trend. According to the tool, the number of visits to weibo.com declined 7.33% quarter-over-quarter in Q2. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has declined 14.4% year-over-year.

The decline in website visits hints at a slowdown in revenues and monthly active users, which could have some impact on the company’s second-quarter revenues. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Is WB a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, Weibo has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys, two Holds and one Sell. Weibo’s average price forecast of $31.62 implies 62.2% upside potential.

Interestingly, hedge funds have a Very Positive outlook regarding WB stock. They collectively increased their WB holdings by 177,400 shares in the last quarter.

Conclusion: Investors Await Weibo’s Earnings

Weibo stock has lost over half of its market capitalization over the past year. However, the stock has somewhat stabilized in the past month. WB’s second-quarter results will help the stock pick a direction in the short term, but website traffic trends don’t look encouraging.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WB

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
6M ago
Weibo Chairman, Shareholders Plan to Delist the Company; Shares Gain 6% – Report
Weibo’s Quarterly Profit Beats Analysts’ Estimates; Street Says Buy
More WB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WB

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
6M ago
Weibo Chairman, Shareholders Plan to Delist the Company; Shares Gain 6% – Report
Market NewsWeibo Chairman, Shareholders Plan to Delist the Company; Shares Gain 6% – Report
1y ago
Weibo’s Quarterly Profit Beats Analysts’ Estimates; Street Says Buy
Market NewsWeibo’s Quarterly Profit Beats Analysts’ Estimates; Street Says Buy
2y ago
More WB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Amid Operational Challenges, Magna Gold (TSE:MGR) Registers a Weak Second Quarter
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 30: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
This Insider Bagged Insight Stock (NASDAQ:NSIT) Worth $23.77M in August
NSIT
Musk’s Intriguing Views on the World’s Need for More Oil & Gas
TSLA
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Is Plunging After a Lackluster Q2 Show
CONN
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Gains After Surprising Results Beat
BBY
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
EDU
SPR
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Sees Cautious Trading as YouTube Executive Quits
GOOG
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Smashes Q2 Earnings Forecast
BIDU
More Market News >