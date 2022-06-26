tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
SWK
All News
Market News

Weekly Market Review: Stocks Rebound as Quarter nears End

In this article:
In this article:
SWK

U.S. stocks rallied about 3% on Friday and snapped a recent losing streak. Although markets were closed on Monday, the S&P 500 gained over 6% in the short trading week.

Investors sought value, as many professional traders cleared the decks for the end of the second quarter and the upcoming earnings season in a couple of weeks.

On Thursday, IHS Markit reported that both manufacturing and services activity declined in the U.S. during June.

The Week Ahead

Nike (NKE) will post quarterly results on Monday, followed by General Mills (GIS) Wednesday and Micron (MU) Thursday.

On the economic front, U.S. durable goods orders will be announced on Monday, followed by June consumer confidence on Tuesday.

Wednesday offers a final look at first-quarter GDP growth, while the core PCE price index will be posted on Thursday. The latter is the Federal Reserve’s key inflation metric.

Finally, the Institute for Supply Management will post its June manufacturing data on Friday.

Given a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates, it could become hard to come by investment gains in 2022. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor.

However, the fact remains that investments with upside potential and other positive signals are out there if you dig a little deeper.

One such Industrial name is worth a closer look and is our Stock of the Week.

Stock of the Week: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

The company makes hand and power tools for both consumer and professional customers, under its flagship brands.

The stock gained nearly 8% last week. It is showing signs that it has the potential to continue this relative outperformance into the second half of 2022. Here’s why:

Stanley Black & Decker is seeing higher demand, as construction activity remains strong on the back end of the coronavirus-related shutdowns. Management is also using the proceeds of selling a non-core business to repurchase stock.

At current levels, the company is priced at just 10.7x expected earnings over the next four quarters. This reflects a discount to both the industry and the broader market.

Wall Street agrees that Stanley Black & Decker has value at current levels. The average price target of 12 active analysts tracked by TipRanks is $152.08, representing 36.8% upside potential.

In the meantime, the company carries an “Outperform” Smart Score of 10/10 on TipRanks. This data-driven stock score is based on 8 key market factors.

On top of the positive aspects mentioned already, the Smart Score indicates that shares have seen improving sentiment from hedge funds and financial bloggers.

FYI: This is just 1 of the 20+ stocks selected for the Smart Investor portfolio, a weekly newsletter that blends big data, and market insights.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

BlackBerry Stock Rallies 3% Despite Underwhelming First-Quarter Results
BB
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Earnings Beat Expectations; Analysts See 47% Upside
Sino Biopharmaceutical to Acquire F-star Therapeutics Shares
FSTX
What Does KnownOrigin Bring to eBay’s Table?
EBAY
Zoom Steps Up Its Game as Professionals Return to Work
ZM
Why Did LendingTree Lose Its Sheen in Thursday’s Extended Trade
TREE
Will Zendesk Top This Year’s Biggest PE Acquisition List?
ZEN
Why Did Smith & Wesson Stock Gain 9.6% on Thursday?
SWBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
MMP
ZEN
In this article:
SWK

Latest News Feed

BlackBerry Stock Rallies 3% Despite Underwhelming First-Quarter Results
BB
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s Earnings Beat Expectations; Analysts See 47% Upside
Sino Biopharmaceutical to Acquire F-star Therapeutics Shares
FSTX
What Does KnownOrigin Bring to eBay’s Table?
EBAY
Zoom Steps Up Its Game as Professionals Return to Work
ZM
Why Did LendingTree Lose Its Sheen in Thursday’s Extended Trade
TREE
Will Zendesk Top This Year’s Biggest PE Acquisition List?
ZEN
Why Did Smith & Wesson Stock Gain 9.6% on Thursday?
SWBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
MMP
ZEN