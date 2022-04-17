tiprankstipranks
All News

Weekly Market Review: No Holiday from Rising Prices

U.S. stocks fell across the board on Thursday, ahead of an extended holiday weekend. The S&P 500 lost about 2% last week, as rising inflation concerns sent the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note up to 2.83%.

It was reported Tuesday that core consumer prices (CPI) increased 6.5% in March, excluding food and energy. A day later, core producer prices (PPI) posted 9.2% growth.

Elsewhere, March core U.S. retail sales and the preliminary April reading of the Univ. of Michigan consumer survey came in ahead of expectations.

The Week Ahead

Bank of America (BAC) kicks off the earnings calendar on Monday, followed by Netflix (NFLX) Tuesday. Procter & Gamble (PG) and Tesla (TSLA) are on the docket Wednesday and Verizon (VZ) wraps things up on Friday.

According to Refinitiv, aggregate S&P 500 profit is expected to increase 6.3% in the first quarter. Backing out the Energy sector, which benefited from higher commodity prices, earnings are expected to have grown by only 0.7% from the previous year.

On the economic front, we’ll get a glimpse of the housing market in the first half of the week. Friday brings the preliminary April U.S. purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a barometer for both the manufacturing and service sectors.

Following the snap-back recovery in stocks over the past several quarters from Pandemic lows, we believe that investment gains will be harder to come by in 2022, given a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor. However, the fact remains that attractive investments are out there if you’re willing to dig a little deeper.

One such Industrial name is worth a closer look and is our Stock of the Week.

Stock of the Week: Darling Ingredients (DAR)

The company produces natural-based food and fuel products. The stock gained nearly 8% last week and we believe this outperformance can continue in the first half of 2022. Here’s why:

Darling announced last December that it’s buying privately-held Valley Proteins, for $1.1 billion of cash. Valley has nearly 20 facilities in the eastern-U.S. that render and process used cooking oil.

Darling uses these feedstocks to create renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The deal is expected to be accretive to the company’s future earnings.

Darling’s leverage to the push for “cleaner and greener” products was evidenced last quarter when management delivered solid quarterly results.

The company earned $0.94 a share in the fourth quarter of 2021 and matched expectations. Revenue grew 28% from the previous year to $1.31 billion and beat the consensus analyst estimate.

Going forward, Darling operates in a space that has secular growth prospects and will likely provide a natural hedge to rising inflationary pressures in the broader economy.

Wall Street also has a favorable outlook for the stock and all nine active analysts tracked by TipRanks have a Buy rating. The average price target of $97.78 reflects 21.7% upside potential.

In the meantime, the stock carries a Smart Score of 8/10 on TipRanks. This proprietary score utilizes Big Data to rank stocks based on 8 key factors that have historically been a precursor of future outperformance.

On top of the positive aspects mentioned already, the Smart Score indicates that shares have seen improving sentiment from hedge funds, financial bloggers, and individual investors.

FYI: This is just 1 of the 20+ stocks selected for the Smart Investor portfolio. That’s where we share more detailed insights on our weekly stock picks.

