Weekly Market Review: New Beginnings Ahead of Holiday

The broader U.S. market averages gained about 1% on Friday, to kick off July and the second half of the year.

Even so, the S&P 500 fell overall last week and posted its worst first half of the year since 1970. Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, and Information Technology names led the way lower.

In economic action, it was reported on Monday that core durable goods orders increased in May. On the other hand, word came out Tuesday that U.S. consumer confidence declined in June.

Elsewhere, the core May PCE price index showed 4.7% growth on Thursday. On Friday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) also reported a decline in U.S. manufacturing activity during June.

The Week Ahead

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday. The short week will be relatively quiet for quarterly reports, but Earnings Season is right around the corner.

Aggregate S&P 500 profit is expected to grow just 5.6% in the second quarter, or actually show a 2.4% decline, excluding the Energy sector. Financial names are expected to post the largest earnings decline in the period.

On the economic front, ISM will announce its data for the Services sector on Wednesday. We’ll also see the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting.

Friday brings the June jobs report. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 270,000 non-farm payrolls last month and the headline unemployment rate to remain at 3.6%.

Given a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates, it could become hard to come by investment gains in 2022. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor.

However, the fact remains that investments with upside potential and other positive signals are out there if you dig a little deeper.

One such Industrial name is worth a closer look and is our Stock of the Week.

Stock of the Week: General Dynamics (GD)

The company is a global defense contractor and also makes Gulfstream jets. It generates the majority of its business from steady government contracts.

The stock gained fractionally last week, against the backdrop of a selloff in the broader market. It is showing signs that it has the potential to continue this relative outperformance into the second half of 2022. Here’s why:

General Dynamics appears to be firing on all cylinders, as evidenced by the better-than-expected results that management reported in May.

The company earned $2.61 a share in the first quarter, as revenue ticked higher from the previous year to $9.4 billion.

Higher demand for Gulfstream jets drove the upside, according to management. General Dynamics also landed $4.5 billion of new defense contracts in the quarter.

The stock is attractive valued at current levels, trading at 17.5x expected profit over the next four quarters. This represents a discount to both the Defense industry and the broader market.

Wall Street agrees that the company holds value. The average price target of the seven active analysts tracked by TipRanks is $272.57, reflecting 21.8% upside potential.

In the meantime, the company carries an “Outperform” Smart Score of 9/10 on TipRanks. This data-driven stock score is based on 8 key market factors.

On top of the positive aspects mentioned already, the Smart Score indicates that shares have seen improving sentiment from financial bloggers.

FYI: This is just 1 of the 20+ stocks selected for the Smart Investor portfolio, a weekly newsletter that blends big data, and market insights.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >