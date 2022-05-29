Weekly Market Review: Market Gains Ahead of Holiday

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CRM
ADSK
All News
Market News

Weekly Market Review: Market Gains Ahead of Holiday

Story Highlights

Our weekly review of the market. Markets ended a lengthy streak of weekly declines. Our Stock of the Week is a Technology name that gained more than 10% last week and reported 18% year-over-year growth in its last earnings report.

In this article:
In this article:
CRM
ADSK

U.S. stocks rallied about 2% across the board on Friday, as markets ended a lengthy streak of weekly declines ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was riding an eight-week losing streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had also declined for seven straight weeks.

Consumer Discretionary and Energy names led the way higher last week, while the Healthcare sector lagged.

In economic action, IHS Markit said on Tuesday that both manufacturing and services activity declined in the U.S. during April.

Elsewhere, both durable goods orders and the core PCE price index showed decelerating growth last month. The latter is the key inflationary gauge of the Federal Reserve.

The Week Ahead

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday. Trading volume could be relatively light this week, as the calendar turns to June.

Salesforce.com (CRM) will post quarterly results on Tuesday, highlighting a quiet reporting calendar.

On the economic front, May U.S. consumer confidence will be posted on Tuesday. The Institute for Supply Management will announce its May data for the manufacturing sector Wednesday. This will be followed by services readings on Friday.

Friday also brings the May employment report. Estimates call for the addition of 350,000 non-farm payrolls and for the headline unemployment rate to tick down toward 3.5%.

Given a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates, it could become hard to come by investment gains in 2022. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor. However, the fact remains that investments with upside potential and other positive signals are out there if you dig a little deeper.

One such Technology name is worth a closer look and is our Stock of the Week.

Stock of the Week: Autodesk (ADSK)

The company produces 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software.

The stock gained more than 10% last week. It is showing signs that it has the potential to continue this relative outperformance into the second half of 2022. Here’s why:

The company is carrying solid operating momentum into the back half of the year. This was on display on Thursday, when management delivered better-than-expected quarterly results.

Autodesk earned $1.43 a share in the April quarter, as revenue increased 18% from a year ago, to $1.17 billion. The company expanded margins in the period and also has a 94% recurring revenue base, offering clear visibility for future growth. 

The stock is currently valued at 27.4x expected earnings over the next four quarters, which is a discount to its peers. It’s also lower than the 28% annual profit growth that management is expected to deliver next year.

Wall Street agrees that Autodesk has upside potential. The average price target of 16 active analysts tracked by TipRanks is $259, which is 22.5% higher than current levels.

In the meantime, the company carries an “Outperform” Smart Score of 10/10 on TipRanks. This data-driven stock score is based on 8 key market factors.

On top of the positive aspects mentioned already, the Smart Score indicates that shares have seen improving sentiment from hedge funds and financial bloggers.

FYI: This is just 1 of the 20+ stocks selected for the Smart Investor portfolio, a weekly newsletter that blends big data, and market insights.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB
In this article:
CRM
ADSK

Latest News Feed

Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
DELL
Red Robin Serves Q1 Beat; Shares Up 13%
RRGB
Advanced Micro Devices’ Data Solutions Portfolio Gets a Boost
AMD
Blackstone-Supported Fund Buys Justin Timberlake’s Song Catalog for $100M
BX
Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks
ASMB
XERS
Silvercorp Metals Reports Earnings: Here are the Numbers
SVM
Aurora Cannabis Continues to Destroy Shareholder Value with Equity Financing
ACB