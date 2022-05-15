tiprankstipranks
All News

Weekly Market Review: Late Rebound Ahead of Key Earnings

U.S. stocks recovered sharply on Friday, but still ended the week in losing territory. Real Estate and Financials led the way lower last week, while the Consumer Discretionary sector rallied.

In economic action, the U.S. inflation data showed that prices continued to rise in April. It was reported on Wednesday that core consumer prices (CPI) increased 6.2%, excluding food and energy. A day later, core producer prices (PPI) posted 8.8% growth.

The Week Ahead

Retailers Home Depot (HD) and Wal-Mart (WMT) kick off the earnings calendar on Tuesday, with Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Target (TGT) due out the following day.

On the economic front, April U.S. retail sales are due out Tuesday. We’ll also get multiple reads on the state of the housing market.

Investors will also be on the lookout for quarterly 13F filings next week. These statements offer a snapshot of portfolio changes that the top names on Wall Street made during the first quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is now riding a seven-week losing streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have also declined for six straight weeks.

Given a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates, it could become hard to come by investment gains in 2022. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor.

However, the fact remains that investments with upside potential and other positive signals are out there if you dig a little deeper.

One such Technology name is worth a closer look and is our Stock of the Week.

Stock of the Week: Fiserv (FISV)

The company provides a wide range of payment services for the financial industry.

The stock gained fractionally in a down market last week. It is showing signs that it has the potential to continue this relative outperformance into the second half of 2022. Here’s why:

Fiserv has strong operating momentum that was on display last month, when management delivered quarterly results that surpassed expectations.

The company earned $1.40 a share in the first quarter, as revenue increased 3% from a year ago, to $3.91 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11% in the period, led by the Acceptance segment.

At current levels, shares are valued at just 14x expected earnings over the next four quarters. This reflects a discount to the industry average and the 16.9% annual profit growth that Fiserv is expected to generate over the next three to five years. 

Wall Street agrees that the stock holds value at current levels. Loop Capital started coverage of Fiserv earlier this month, with a Buy rating and $125 price target (30% upside potential).

In the meantime, the company carries an “Outperform” Smart Score of 9/10 on TipRanks. This data-driven stock score is based on 8 key market factors.

On top of the positive aspects mentioned already, the Smart Score indicates that shares have seen insider buying, in addition to improving sentiment from hedge funds and financial bloggers.

FYI: This is just 1 of the 20+ stocks selected for the Smart Investor portfolio, a weekly newsletter that blends big data, and market insights.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >