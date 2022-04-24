Weekly Market Review: Contemplating Higher Rates Ahead of Key Earnings

The broader U.S. market averages lost nearly 3% across the board on Friday, as the S&P 500 declined for a third straight week. Communication Services and Energy names led the way lower last week.

In a speech with the International Monetary Fund on Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that a 50 basis-point interest rate hike could be necessary in May to quell the fear of rising inflationary pressures.

In economic news, the preliminary April purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data showed a mixed bag for the U.S. economy. It pointed to increased manufacturing activity and a lower reading for the Services sector.

The Week Ahead

The pace of first-quarter reporting is ramping up. There are 178 companies in the S&P 500 on the earnings calendar this coming week. Highlights include:

April 25: Coca-Cola (KO)

April 26: Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Visa (V)

April 27: Meta Platforms (FB)

April 28: Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), McDonald’s (MCD), and Merck (MRK)

April 29: Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM)

According to Refinitiv, aggregate S&P 500 profit is expected to increase 7.3% in the first quarter. Apart from the Energy sector, which has benefited from higher commodity prices, earnings growth is expected to be only 1.6% from the previous year.

On the economic front, consumer confidence and durable goods orders will be announced on Tuesday. The initial reading of first-quarter U.S. GDP will be released Thursday, with estimates calling for just 1.1% growth.

Friday brings the core PCE price index, which is the key inflation reading of the Federal Reserve.

Following the snap-back recovery in stocks over the past several quarters from Pandemic lows, we believe that investment gains will be harder to come by in 2022, given a slowing growth outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates. As a result, deciding what and when to buy can be challenging for any investor. However, the fact remains that attractive investments are out there if you’re willing to dig a little deeper.

One such Industrial name is worth a closer look and is our Stock of the Week.

Stock of the Week: Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

The company makes hand and power tools for both consumer and professional customers, under its flagship brands.

The stock gained fractionally amongst a sea of losses last week. This relative outperformance could continue in the first half of 2022. Here’s why:

on Friday, Stanley Black & Decker announced that it will sell its automatic door business, Access Technologies, to Allegion (ALLE), for $900 million cash. Management will use the proceeds to repurchase stock and pay down debt.

Management believes the divestiture will allow its remaining Tools and Industrial operations to shine and post growth and margin expansion over the next several quarters.

At current levels, the stock is priced at just 11.7x expected earnings over the next four quarters. This reflects a discount to both the industry and the broader market.

Wall Street agrees that Stanley Black & Decker has value at current levels. The average price target of 10 active analysts tracked by TipRanks is $179.75, representing 27% upside potential.

In the meantime, the company carries a Smart Score of 9/10 on TipRanks. This proprietary score utilizes Big Data to rank stocks based on 8 key factors that have historically been a precursor of future outperformance.

On top of the positive aspects mentioned already, the Smart Score indicates that shares have seen improving sentiment from hedge funds and financial bloggers.

