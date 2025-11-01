tiprankstipranks
Wayfair, Energy Transfer, Viking, IREN, Bloom: Trending by Analysts

Wayfair, Energy Transfer, Viking, IREN, Bloom: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (W) ), ( (ET) ), ( (VKTX) ), ( (IREN) ) and ( (BE) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wayfair is catching the attention of investors as analyst Mike Mcgovern upgrades the stock to a ‘Buy’ with a price objective of $130. This upgrade is driven by Wayfair’s ability to capture market share with an 8% year-over-year growth, outpacing the industry. The company’s strategic moves, such as improvements in its Loyalty Program and logistics through the CastleGate platform, are seen as catalysts for continued growth. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, Wayfair’s focus on advertising revenue growth and cost leverage is expected to boost margins, making it an attractive investment.

Energy Transfer is under the spotlight as analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith initiates coverage with a ‘Hold’ rating and a price target of $17. While the company shows potential in its gas segments, the growth may not be sufficient to drive a significant re-rating. The NGL business faces headwinds due to competition and a weaker oil market. Although Energy Transfer’s valuation is appealing, the lack of clear catalysts for a re-rate keeps the stock at a ‘Hold’. The company’s active role in M&A could provide future opportunities, but execution risks remain a concern.

Viking Therapeutics is making waves in the biotech sector with analyst Edward Nash initiating coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $106 price target. Viking is positioned as a leader in the obesity drug development space, with its VK2735 program showing promise. The company’s dual approach with subcutaneous and oral versions of the drug offers optionality and potential differentiation. While challenges remain in dose scheduling and maintenance, Viking’s ongoing studies and planned trials are expected to address these issues, making it a compelling investment in the fast-evolving weight loss market.

IREN faces a downgrade to ‘Sell’ by analyst Mike Colonnese, who cites a valuation detachment from fundamentals due to the AI frenzy. Despite IREN’s success in the AI Cloud business, the stock’s surge of over 920% in six months is seen as excessive. Concerns over valuation, execution risks, and unknown AI counterparties contribute to the downgrade. The company’s ambitious plans to expand its GPU fleet and AI Cloud business face significant hurdles, prompting a cautious outlook. The price target is raised to $45, reflecting a sum-of-the-parts valuation.

Bloom Energy receives an upgrade to ‘Buy’ from analyst Samantha Hoh, who raises the price target to $150. The company reported a strong 3Q performance, exceeding expectations across all metrics. Bloom’s plans to double its manufacturing capacity support a significant revenue increase, positioning it well for future growth. The company’s exposure to AI data centers and hydrogen, along with improving margins and cash flow, justify a premium valuation. Investors are optimistic about Bloom’s growth momentum and potential in the clean tech sector.

