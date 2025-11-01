Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Positive Fund Flows Amid Mixed Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ( $VOO ) has fallen by 0.47% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net inflow of $4.3 billion.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

Nvidia Corporation continues to be a dominant force in the AI chip market, with its stock soaring over 1,400% in the past three years due to high demand for its AI chips and a significant share of the global data-center GPU market. The company is expected to report strong Q3 FY26 results, driven by steady demand for AI infrastructure. Nvidia’s strategic investments, such as its planned $1 billion investment in AI startup Poolside, further solidify its position in the AI ecosystem. Analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus on Nvidia stock, with a 12-month average price target suggesting a potential upside.

has seen its strategic investment in OpenAI pay off, with its $13 billion stake now valued at $135 billion. Despite a decline in Xbox hardware sales, Microsoft is advancing in AI development through collaborations with American universities. Analysts remain optimistic about Microsoft’s future, maintaining a Strong Buy consensus with a projected 20.16% upside potential in its stock price. The company’s focus on AI and quantum computing is expected to drive future growth. Apple Inc reported robust financial results, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations with an 8% year-over-year increase in sales, largely driven by its Services segment and strong demand for the iPhone 17 series. Analysts have raised their price targets for Apple, reflecting confidence in its growth potential. Despite some concerns about its position in the AI space, Apple continues to lead in stock buybacks and maintains a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, with expectations of continued growth supported by new AI features and product innovations.

