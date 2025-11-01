Tesla’s Bold Moves: Robotaxis, Flying Cars, and CEO Pay Debate

Tesla ( (TSLA) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Tesla’s financial landscape is currently under scrutiny as Bank of America analyst Federico Merendi highlights that the core automotive business represents only about 12% of Tesla’s overall valuation. The majority of the company’s value is attributed to its robotaxi, Full Self-Driving (FSD), energy generation and storage, and Optimus projects. Merendi has set a price target of $471 for Tesla’s stock, driven by advancements in robotaxi technology and the potential international expansion of Optimus. Despite these promising developments, Tesla faces challenges such as the expiration of IRA incentives and potential headwinds in the North American auto segment. The company’s energy division, however, continues to outperform expectations, and the robotaxi rollout is gaining momentum, with plans to expand into more metro areas by year-end.

In addition to these developments, Tesla is drawing attention with its proposal to pay CEO Elon Musk an incremental $1 trillion in compensation, contingent on achieving ambitious milestones. This proposal has sparked debate among analysts and investors, with concerns that rejection of the proposal could lead to Musk’s resignation or reduced focus on Tesla. Meanwhile, Tesla is set to debut its Cybercab robotaxi in China, aiming to boost its presence in the competitive Chinese market. The company is also hinting at the introduction of a flying car, adding to its futuristic ambitions. Despite these exciting prospects, Tesla’s stock has a Hold consensus rating on Wall Street, with analysts predicting a potential downside risk based on current price targets.

