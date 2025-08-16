Strategy Stock Takes a Hit

Strategy’s (MSTR) stock has experienced a notable decline of 8.48% over the past week, raising concerns among investors.

Despite a recent strong print and bullish outlook, shares fell by approximately 9% vs. 2% declines in BTC and the Nasdaq, attributed to a weak jobs report driving a negative impact on crypto equities.

However, Strategy stock maintains a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In fact, on Monday, Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Strategy to $586 from $563 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. The shares continue to outperform bitcoin as the company’s momentum is strong, with it again upping its bitcoin yield and gain guidance for 2025, the analyst said. The firm updated its model to reflect Strategy’s new guidance, capital markets activity and bitcoin purchases.

