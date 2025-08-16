SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Faces Fund Outflows Amid Market Shifts

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( $SPY ) has risen by 1.18% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net outflow of $2.41 billion.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

Nvidia Corporation has been in the spotlight recently, with billionaire investor George Soros significantly increasing his stake in the company. Soros Fund Management’s holdings in Nvidia surged from 17,500 shares to 103,000 shares, marking a 1,600% increase in his stake from the first quarter. This move reflects a strong belief in Nvidia’s future prospects, especially in the technology sector. However, Nvidia faces potential challenges with the looming threat of tariffs on semiconductor imports announced by President Trump, which could impact its stock. Despite these challenges, Nvidia is making strides to bolster its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, planning to produce substantial AI infrastructure domestically to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

