Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Faces Fund Outflows

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF ( $SCHD ) has fallen by 1.36% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net outflow of $104.74 million.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

Abbvie has been in the spotlight recently with Morgan Stanley raising its price target to $261, citing strong performance from its immunology products Skyrizi and Rinvoq, despite a decline in Humira sales. The company exceeded Wall Street expectations with a Q3 earnings beat, reporting $1.86 per share and a 9% revenue increase to $15.78 billion. However, the expiration of Humira patents poses a revenue threat, causing shares to drop nearly 5%. Abbvie remains optimistic, raising its 2025 revenue and EPS guidance, and plans a $10 billion investment in U.S. R&D over the next decade. Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy rating, with a price target indicating an 11% upside.

Amgen Inc is generating optimism in the healthcare sector, with analysts maintaining a Buy rating and a price target of $335. The company is actively conducting several clinical studies, including a Phase 3 study on Blinatumomab for leukemia and a Phase 4 trial on Avacopan for ANCA-associated vasculitis. These studies aim to establish the safety and efficacy of new treatments, potentially boosting Amgen's stock if successful. The ongoing research reflects Amgen's commitment to innovation, with positive outcomes likely to enhance investor confidence and strengthen its market position in the competitive oncology sector.

