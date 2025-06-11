Microsoft’s AI Ambitions: OpenAI’s Rapid Growth Fuels Investor Interest

Microsoft ( (MSFT) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Microsoft is making significant strides in the AI sector, as evidenced by its backing of OpenAI, which recently announced a substantial increase in its business user base. OpenAI now boasts 3 million paying business users, up from 2 million earlier this year, and expects to generate $12.7 billion in revenue this year. This growth is attributed to the adoption of its AI tools across various sectors, including finance and healthcare. OpenAI’s new features, such as connectors for data integration and a record mode for meetings, are designed to make its AI tools more integral to daily business operations, leading to the signing of nine new enterprise customers weekly.

For investors, Microsoft’s involvement with OpenAI presents a compelling opportunity. Microsoft is entitled to a share of profit distributions of OpenAI, so it stands to benefit significantly from OpenAI’s success. Analysts have a Strong Buy consensus on Microsoft stock, driven by its strategic investments in AI and the potential for continued growth in this rapidly expanding market. The average price target for Microsoft shares suggests a potential upside, making it an attractive option for those interested in capitalizing on the burgeoning AI industry.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.