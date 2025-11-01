Invesco QQQ Trust Sees Positive Fund Flows and Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust ( $QQQ ) has risen by 0.16% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net inflow of $656.52 million.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

has been making waves in the AI chip market, with its stock soaring over 1,400% in the past three years due to high demand for its AI chips and a significant share of the global data-center GPU market. The company is expected to report strong Q3 FY26 results, driven by steady demand for AI infrastructure. Nvidia’s strategic investments, such as a planned $1 billion investment in AI startup Poolside, are expected to enhance its position in the AI sector. Despite competition, Nvidia’s profitability and market leadership give it a distinct advantage, with analysts maintaining a Strong Buy consensus on its stock. Apple Inc has reported robust financial results, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations with an 8% year-over-year increase in sales, largely driven by its Services segment and strong demand for the iPhone 17 series. The company’s earnings per share rose by 13%, leading to increased price targets from several analysts. Despite some concerns about its position in the AI space, Apple continues to lead in stock buybacks and maintains a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, with expectations of continued growth supported by new AI features and product innovations.

has reported robust financial results, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations with an 8% year-over-year increase in sales, largely driven by its Services segment and strong demand for the iPhone 17 series. The company’s earnings per share rose by 13%, leading to increased price targets from several analysts. Despite some concerns about its position in the AI space, Apple continues to lead in stock buybacks and maintains a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, with expectations of continued growth supported by new AI features and product innovations. Microsoft has seen its strategic investment in OpenAI pay off significantly, with its stake now valued at $135 billion. This comes as Microsoft faces declining Xbox hardware sales, but the company is making strides in AI development through collaborations with American universities. Analysts remain optimistic about Microsoft’s future, maintaining a Strong Buy consensus with a projected 20.16% upside potential in its stock price.

