Intel’s Surprising Q3 Results: A Turnaround in Motion?

Intel has delivered a surprising third-quarter 2025 performance, surpassing expectations and signaling that its costly turnaround strategy is beginning to yield results. The semiconductor giant reported an EPS of $0.23, a significant 2,200% beat over its own forecast, and revenue of $13.7 billion, exceeding prior guidance. This performance has propelled Intel’s shares toward the $40 mark, continuing its recent upward momentum. The company’s core PC segment showed robust growth, driven by a Windows 11 upgrade cycle and strong demand for high-performance AI PCs.

Despite these positive results, Intel faces challenges in the AI chip race, with its Data Center and AI segment showing a slight decline in revenue. The company is also in talks to acquire AI chip startup SambaNova Systems, potentially enhancing its competitive edge against rivals like Nvidia. Meanwhile, Intel is exploring new leadership for its R&D division, eyeing Wei-Jen Lo, formerly of Taiwan Semiconductor. Analysts maintain a Hold rating on Intel stock, citing valuation concerns despite the company’s operational progress.

