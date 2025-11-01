tiprankstipranks
DoorDash, Microsoft, Intellia, Upwork, Qorvo: Trending by Analysts

DoorDash, Microsoft, Intellia, Upwork, Qorvo: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (DASH) ), ( (MSFT) ), ( (NTLA) ), ( (UPWK) ) and ( (QRVO) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

DoorDash is making waves with its recent acquisition of Deliveroo, prompting analyst Eric Sheridan to reinstate a ‘Buy’ rating with a price target of $315. The integration of Deliveroo into DoorDash’s operations is expected to drive growth, although it may initially impact EBITDA margins. Sheridan highlights DoorDash’s outperformance in gross order volume, suggesting a promising trajectory for the company as it leverages Deliveroo’s assets to accelerate growth.

Microsoft has caught the attention of analyst John Difucci, who upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ with a price target of $586. The tech giant is seen as a major beneficiary of AI advancements, particularly through its Azure and M365 offerings. Difucci emphasizes Microsoft’s strong position in the productivity suite market and its ability to monetize AI through products like Copilot. Despite its high valuation, Microsoft is expected to continue outperforming, driven by its robust management and strategic positioning in the AI space.

Intellia Therapeutics faces a more cautious outlook, with analysts Myles Minter and William Pickering both downgrading the stock to ‘Hold.’ The company has paused its Phase III trials for ATTR-cardiomyopathy and ATTR-polyneuropathy due to safety concerns, specifically a Grade 4 liver injury in a patient. The downgrades reflect uncertainties surrounding the safety of Intellia’s gene editing platform and the potential impact on future trials and regulatory perceptions.

Upwork is on the rise, with analyst Joshua Chan upgrading the stock to ‘Buy’ and setting a price target of $21. The company is showing signs of recovery with improved web traffic and a shift towards higher-value services. Upwork’s Gross Services Volume is expected to turn positive, serving as a catalyst for share growth. Additionally, the company’s enhanced free cash flow and share buybacks are bolstering its financial profile, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Qorvo, on the other hand, is facing a more uncertain future as analyst Cody Acree downgrades the stock to ‘Hold.’ The company’s planned merger with Skyworks raises concerns about regulatory approval and potential overlap in product portfolios. While the merger promises cost synergies and a stronger market position, challenges such as regulatory hurdles and market share issues at key clients like Apple remain. As a result, Acree advises caution, particularly with Qorvo’s shares trading near the proposed take-out price.

