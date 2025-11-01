tiprankstipranks
Comcast, Lumen, Roku: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (CMCSA) ), ( (LUMN) ) and ( (ROKU) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Comcast has recently seen a shift in analyst sentiment, with David Joyce from Seaport Research Partners downgrading the stock from Buy to Neutral. The decision comes amidst concerns over the company’s broadband segment, particularly regarding ARPU and costs. Despite positive developments in other areas like Business Services, Theme Parks, and Media, the broadband business remains a critical cash flow driver. Joyce suggests that while there are potential positive inflections on the horizon, investors might want to hold off on buying the dip in Comcast shares for now.

Lumen Technologies has experienced a downgrade from Buy to Neutral by analyst Michael Rollins of Citi Research. Despite reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results and making strides in its NaaS strategy, the stock’s recent surge in value has led to concerns about its upside potential. Rollins acknowledges the company’s progress in operational and financial restructuring but remains cautious about its valuation, suggesting that while Lumen is on a path to improvement, the current share price may not offer significant returns in the near term.

Roku has received an upgrade from analyst Thomas Champion, who raised the stock to Buy with a price target of $135. The company reported solid third-quarter results, with platform investments in advertising and SSD showing promising growth. Champion highlights Roku’s strong fundamentals and profitability, noting the company’s successful capital return program. With a positive outlook on platform revenue growth and strategic partnerships, Roku is positioned as a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the streaming platform’s momentum.

Overall, these recent analyst recommendations reflect a mixed sentiment in the market, with some companies facing challenges while others are poised for growth. Investors should consider these insights as part of their broader investment strategy, keeping an eye on the evolving dynamics within each company and the sectors they operate in.

