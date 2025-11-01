Cloudflare’s Stock Soars Amid Strong Earnings

Cloudflare ( (NET) ) has risen by 12.52%. Read on to learn why.

Cloudflare’s stock has experienced a notable increase of 12.52% over the past week, driven by the company’s impressive Q3 earnings report. The earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with a remarkable revenue growth of 30.7% year-over-year, reaching $562 million. This growth was significantly supported by large customers and strategic partnerships, which contributed to the company’s robust financial standing despite a slight decline in gross margin.

The company’s strategic initiatives, including the expansion of partnerships with high-profile companies and the integration of AI into its services, have played a crucial role in its recent success. Cloudflare’s operating profit reached $85.9 million, with a free cash flow of $75 million, showcasing its strong financial health. Analysts have responded positively, with several raising their price targets for Cloudflare, reflecting confidence in its future growth potential.

Despite the departure of a key executive, Cloudflare’s outlook remains optimistic. The company has provided forward-looking guidance for continued revenue growth and strategic investments. Analysts have noted the company’s acceleration in growth and strategic wins, which have contributed to the positive sentiment surrounding its stock. As Cloudflare continues to innovate and expand its market presence, investors are keeping a close eye on its future performance.

