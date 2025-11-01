Apple’s Earnings Soar: Analysts Boost Price Targets

Apple ( (AAPL) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Apple has recently reported robust financial results, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations with an 8% year-over-year increase in sales, largely driven by its Services segment and strong demand for the iPhone 17 series. The company’s earnings per share rose by 13% to $1.85, beating projections. This impressive performance has led JPMorgan to raise its price target for Apple, citing a high level of confidence from management. Other analysts, including those from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, have also increased their price targets, highlighting Apple’s strong fundamentals and potential for future growth.

Despite these positive developments, some concerns remain regarding Apple’s position in the AI space. Recent studies suggest that Android systems are outperforming Apple’s iOS in AI-driven security features. Additionally, while Apple continues to lead in stock buybacks, spending $91 billion in the last fiscal year, there is debate over whether the company should invest more in AI initiatives. Nevertheless, Apple’s stock maintains a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, with expectations of continued growth supported by new AI features and product innovations.

