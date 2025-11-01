AMD Stock Soars: Analysts Predict Big Gains Ahead

Advanced Micro Devices ( (AMD) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has seen a significant boost in its stock price, following a positive update from top analyst Christopher Rolland of Susquehanna. Rolland raised his price target for AMD to $300, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 16% and reiterated a Buy rating. This optimism comes ahead of AMD’s upcoming earnings report, with expectations of strong results driven by increased sales in servers and the MI350 series GPUs. The company’s stock has already surged by over 115% this year, largely due to the growing demand for AI components.

In addition to Rolland’s positive outlook, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also maintained an Outperform rating on AMD, citing the company’s strong position in the AI market. Ives highlighted the rising adoption of AMD’s MI300 chips among major cloud and enterprise customers, which is expected to further boost the company’s market share. As AMD prepares to announce its third-quarter results, analysts are projecting a 27.2% increase in earnings per share and a 28.3% rise in revenue, driven by robust demand for AI processors.

