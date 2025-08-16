Alphabet Class A’s AI Moves Boost Stock Prospects

Alphabet Class A ( (GOOGL) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) has been making significant strides in the AI sector, recently striking a deal with Oracle to integrate its Gemini AI models into Oracle’s cloud computing services. This partnership allows Oracle customers to utilize Google’s AI technologies, potentially expanding Alphabet’s reach in the competitive cloud market. This move is part of Alphabet’s broader strategy to enhance its AI capabilities and maintain its leadership in the tech industry.

Despite facing some backlash over YouTube’s new AI-powered age estimation tools, Alphabet’s stock continues to perform well, showing a 0.84% increase on Thursday. The company’s shares have risen by 25.21% over the past year, driven by its advancements in AI and cloud services. Analysts remain optimistic about Alphabet’s future, with a strong buy consensus and a potential 6.71% upside in stock price, reflecting confidence in the company’s ongoing innovation and market position.

