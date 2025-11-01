Alibaba Stock Soars: AI and Cloud Drive Growth

Alibaba ( (BABA) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Alibaba has experienced a significant surge in its stock value, more than doubling year-to-date, largely due to strong growth in its AI-powered cloud business and increased demand for instant delivery services. The company is set to release its Q2 FY26 earnings soon, with Wall Street analysts predicting earnings of $0.85 per share on revenues of $34.36 billion. Analysts are optimistic about Alibaba’s future, with a consensus rating of ‘Strong Buy’ and an average price target suggesting a 13% upside potential.

Investors are particularly interested in Alibaba’s strategic focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence, which has been a major driver of its recent success. Notably, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest recently purchased a significant number of Alibaba shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Analysts like Thomas Chong from Jefferies and Wei Fang from Mizuho have raised their price targets, citing Alibaba’s strong performance in AI and cloud services as well as its expanding role in the banking sector. These strategic initiatives are expected to continue propelling Alibaba’s growth, despite some challenges in cash flow and competitive pressures.

