Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were trending higher on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve policy report scheduled for later in the day. The markets await any hints about the tightening of monetary policy by the central bank, which is under immense pressure with inflation rising at its fastest pace for 40 years.

The market has already priced in the first-rate hike in March, with three more expected before year-end. In addition to the FED uncertainty, growing tensions at the Ukrainian border with the buildup of Russian troops have added another layer of risk to the market.

Dow futures (DJIA) were up 0.81%, S&P futures (SPX) were up 1.14%, and Nasdaq futures (NDX) were up 1.79% at the time of writing.

Upcoming Earnings

Abbott Labs (ABT), Anthem (ANTM), and General Dynamics Corp. (GD) are scheduled to report their quarterly results before the market opens. Packaging (PKG), Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), and Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) will report after the market close.

Market News

In M&A news WeWork (WE) has reached an agreement to acquire Common Desk as it looks to strengthen its footprint in the flexible work space. The transaction, which is expected to close in March, aligns with its strategic growth plan and is expected to strengthen its value proposition.

Coca-Cola (KO) has teamed up with Molson Coors (TAP) to develop a new line of flavored alcoholic drinks. The new product, Simply Spiked, will be based on Coca-Cola’s Simply juice brand. Molson Coors is tasked with producing, distributing, and marketing the ready-to-drink beverage as Coca-Cola offers the beverage base.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) YouTube plans to integrate non-fungible tokens features on its platform as a way of enhancing the connection between video creators and users. The unit’s Chief Executive Officer, Susan Wojcicki, says the new features will enhance innovation on the video platform while helping content creators make use of emerging technologies.

3M (MMM) delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results despite facing a challenging environment due to supply-chain disruptions. Revenue in the quarter rose 0.3% to $8.6 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $8.58 billion. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings were down 4% year-over-year to $2.31 a share and topped consensus estimates of $2.02 a share.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) delivered better-than-expected Fiscal Q2 2022 results characterized by a strong showing in Cloud, Gaming, and Windows software. Adjusted earnings increased 22% year-over-year to $2.48 a share, easily beating consensus estimates of $2.31 a share. Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $51.7 billion, beating analyst estimates of $50.88 billion. The company returned $10.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during the quarter.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.