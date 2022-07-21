tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Wednesday Pre-market: Novavax, General Motors, and Netflix Fuel the Stock Market Rally

After a slow start in pre-market trading on Wednesday, the U.S. stock market recovered and finished the day slightly higher. NASDAQ (NDAQ) was up after delivering better than expected second-quarter earnings and revenues. Spearheading the move were shares of Novavax (NVAX) that surged after the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, built on new technology, was endorsed by the CDC.

General Motors (GM) stock was also up after the automaker unveiled its 2024 electric Chevrolet Blazer, slated for release next year. Bitcoin was also on the move, powering through the $23,000 level. On the earnings front, the focus is on Tesla (TSLA), United Airlines Holdings (UAL), and Steel Dynamics (STLD), which reported after hours. Netflix (NFLX) delivered better than expected subscriber growth, sending streaming stocks higher. At the end of the video, we also look at the big gainers and losers in the market.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

United Airlines’ Q2 Results Fail to Excite; Shares Drop 7%
UAL
Abbott Posts Q2 Beat & Raises EPS Guidance
ABT
Meta to Redirect Resources Away from Facebook News & Bulletin
META
Why Is Superior Industries’ Stock Rallying?
SUP
Shopify Stock Jumps 5% on Deal with YouTube
SHOP
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 20: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Hasbro’s Website Visits Hinted at Its Mixed Q2 Results
HAS
Haliburton’s Q2 Results Shine; Street Says “Strong Buy”
HAL

Latest News Feed

United Airlines’ Q2 Results Fail to Excite; Shares Drop 7%
UAL
Abbott Posts Q2 Beat & Raises EPS Guidance
ABT
Meta to Redirect Resources Away from Facebook News & Bulletin
META
Why Is Superior Industries’ Stock Rallying?
SUP
Shopify Stock Jumps 5% on Deal with YouTube
SHOP
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 20: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Hasbro’s Website Visits Hinted at Its Mixed Q2 Results
HAS
Haliburton’s Q2 Results Shine; Street Says “Strong Buy”
HAL