Walmart Strengthens Partnership with Talkshoplive to Enhance Live Shopping – Report

Walmart (WMT) has strengthened its strategic partnership with Talkshoplive as part of its growing live-selling strategy. According to Bloomberg, the retail giant plans to air more content on the live shopping platform. In return, it hopes to entice customers to buy items through online videos. WMT shares fell 1.12% to close at $136.45 on February 22.

Walmart is a U.S. company that operates retail and wholesale businesses. It offers merchandise and services through stores, Walmart.com, and mobile apps. Walmart’s upcoming earnings report for Q1 2022 is scheduled for May 17, 2022.

Live Selling

Building on February’s content that included four live shows, the two companies have agreed to bolster their content lineup through March. The new lineup will include content on makeup, dog foods, and toys. According to Walmart’s Vice President of Brand, Casey Schlaybaugh, Talkshoplive is turning out to be an ideal platform for giving customers live, shoppable content.

The expanded programming lineup strengthens Walmart’s foray into the streaming e-commerce space. The use of video social media and celebrities to prod consumers is proving to be a great success. While live selling is a big business in Asia, it is gaining ground in the U.S.

Stock Rating

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart stock and cut the price target to $165 from $170, implying 20.92% upside potential to current levels. The price cut comes on concerns that Fiscal Q1 2022 guidance hints at a low-double-digit to a low-teens decline of total EBIT.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 16 Buys and 6 Holds. The average Walmart price target of $165.10 implies 21% upside potential to current levels.

