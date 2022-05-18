tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Voya Financial Looks to Expand Client Base with Allianz GI Deal

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which its asset management business, Voya IM, will acquire a substantial part of Allianz Global Investors’ (AGI) U.S. business.

As per the terms of the agreement, Voya IM will takeover equity and fixed income investment teams, select client service and sales professionals, and assets under management (AUM) of nearly $120 billion of AGI U.S.

The addition of Allianz GI’s AUM, which comprises income and growth, fundamental equity, and private placement assets, would boost Voya IM’s AUM to around $370 billion.

The MoU also includes a long-term strategic-distribution partnership under which Voya IM’s investment strategies will be distributed by Allianz GI outside the U.S. In return, AGI will get an up to 24% stake in Voya IM.

Management’s Take

Rodney O. Martin, Jr., the Chairman and CEO of Voya Financial, said, “We believe this to be a unique opportunity to acquire highly complementary investment management teams and assets, at scale, while preserving our strong excess capital position for additional value-creation actions, such as continued share repurchases and dividends along with further investments in our businesses.”

Voya IM’s CEO Christine Hurtsellers said, “We have long identified increased scale and broader international distribution as attractive growth priorities, and this transaction would help us achieve those objectives while complementing our continued focus on private strategies and alternative investments, particularly given the strong global demand for these strategies that we are seeing from institutional investors and advisors.”

Based out of New York, Voya Financial offers retirement, investment, and insurance services.

Stock Rating

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and two Holds. VOYA’s average price target of $77 implies 18% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

The deal will allow Voya IM to utilize AllianzGI’s global presence to boost its client base. The announcement was received positively by the investors and the stock gained 4.8% on Tuesday to close at $65.28.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Bags FDA Nod Again
Netflix’s Slowing Growth Eats into Jobs
Home Depot Hits Home Run with Solid Q1 Results