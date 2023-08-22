tiprankstipranks
VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Doubles as Volatility Surges
Market News

VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Doubles as Volatility Surges

Story Highlights

VinFast’s insane surge in electric vehicle stocks only continues with Tuesday’s trading.

VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) has not been around very long, but it’s already making quite a splash with investors in the electric vehicle stock field. It’s already drawn such attention, in fact, that it’s up over 117% in Tuesday afternoon’s trading alone. And all on a premise that it hasn’t really even proven yet.

VinFast shares only started trading a week ago, back on August 15. Yet in that time, it’s managed to inflate its market cap to around $91 billion. By way of comparison, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a market cap of over $680 billion, but Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has a market cap of just $19 billion. That massive discrepancy between investment pattern and track record has left some crying foul already, calling the market cap “unsustainable,” particularly as the company is “not yet profitable.”

One of the biggest causes for such remarkable volatility appears to be a matter of supply and demand. There weren’t very many shares of VinFast released, which means finding them is a matter of fighting scarcity. Throw in a rising interest in the stock from individual retail investors—as demonstrated by VinFast stock holding the second position on StockTwits’ “Trending” section—and it becomes clear: people want in as close to the ground floor as they can get here.

And speaking of “interest,” hedge funds have taken a clear interest in VinFast shares as well. In fact, their interest goes back to May 2022, and has been on the rise ever since. Hedge funds bought 134,300 shares of VinFast stock in the last quarter, which makes for a hedge fund confidence signal of “Positive.” Further, this marks the fifth consecutive quarter that hedge funds have increased their holdings of VinFast stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

