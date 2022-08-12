tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsTSE:VET NewsVermilion Energy Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic
Market News

Vermilion Energy Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Story Highlights

Canadian energy firm Vermilion Energy has raised its third-quarter dividend by 33% following a 12% rise in FCF in the second quarter.

Canada-based Vermilion Energy, Inc. (TSE: VET) has reported upbeat results for the second quarter of 2022 and updated its guidance for the third quarter.

What Does Vermilion Energy Do?

Headquartered in Alberta, Vermilion Energy is engaged in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Europe, North America, and Australia. Out of the total corporate production, North American assets account for around 60%, European assets represent nearly 35% and Australian assets contribute the remaining 5%.

A Snapshot of Vermilion Energy’s Q2 Results

Fund flow from operations (FFO) increased 16% quarter-over-quarter to C$453 million, driven by higher commodity prices. Free cash flow (FCF) grew 12% to C$340 million.

Earnings came in at C$2.20 per share, higher than the previous quarter’s figure of C$1.75 per share and the Street’s estimate of C$1.67 per share.

Total production declined 2% quarter-over-quarter to 84,868 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Production from International operations fell 9% to 26,840 boe/d, which was partially offset by a 3% rise in production from North American operations to an average of 58,027 boe/d.

Further, Vermilion raised its third-quarter dividend by 33% to eight cents per share. It also plans to return up to 25% of its FCF to the shareholders in the second half of the year and between 50% and 75% next year.

Meanwhile, for the full-year 2022, the company expects producing 86,000 and 88,000 boe/d.

Is Vermilion Energy a Good Buy?

Analysts are both cautious and optimistic about Vermilion Energy. On TipRanks, Vermilion Energy has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which is based on six Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. VET’s average price target of C$36.80 implies almost 10% upside potential to current levels.

The company has performed well over the past couple of quarters and, as a result, distributed profit in the form of dividends. It has also been working towards reducing its debt and boosting its FCF, thus, making it a stock worth considering. However, Vermilion Energy’s current share price is very close to its 52-week high. Investors might want to wait for the price to fall before buying the stock.

This view is supported by TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, according to which Vermilion Energy scores a “Perfect 10,” implying that the stock has strong potential to outperform the market.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:VET

Press ReleasesVermilion Energy Announces 33% Increase to Quarterly Dividend
14h ago
VET
Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, 33% Dividend Increase and Return of Capital Framework
VET
More TSE:VET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:VET

Press ReleasesVermilion Energy Announces 33% Increase to Quarterly Dividend
14h ago
VET
Press ReleasesVermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, 33% Dividend Increase and Return of Capital Framework
14h ago
VET
More TSE:VET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Why Is Wave Life Sciences Stock Surging Despite Q2 Miss?
WVE
Warby Parker’s Upbeat Q2 Results, Costs Actions Impress Investors
WRBY
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Galiano Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Raises Guidance
Cramer Calls Disney a “Hobbled Company” on Twitter
DIS
Why Did The New York Times Stock Jump Nearly 12% Yesterday?
NYT
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Bid Adieu to Talc-Based Baby Powder
JNJ
Chevron (CVX) to Ramp up Biofuel Supply With New Partnership
CVX
More Market News >