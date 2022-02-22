Verisk’s CEO Scott Stephenson to Retire, Lee Shavel Named New CEO

Scott G. Stephenson, the Chairman, President and CEO of data analytics solutions provider Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) will retire after the company’s 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting. Stephenson joined Verisk in 2001 and has been the CEO since 2013.

Upon Stephenson’s retirement, Lee M. Shavel, currently Verisk’s CFO, will become the CEO, and COO Mark V. Anquillare will become the President.

Stephenson said, “Verisk has never been in a stronger position. I am confident in the team’s ability, under Lee and Mark’s stewardship, to continue our momentum and sustainable growth trajectory that position Verisk for long-term success.”

Shavel said, “We are well-positioned for the future given our strong foundation, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Scott to ensure a seamless transition.”

Anquillare said, “I look forward to working alongside Lee and our leadership team as we further our industry-leading position and continue to provide our customers with unmatched service and insights.”

About Verisk

New Jersey-based Verisk provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries.

It uses proprietary data sets and industry expertise to provide predictive analytics and decision support consultations in areas including fraud prevention, actuarial science, insurance coverage, fire protection, catastrophe and weather risk, and data management.

Price Target

Recently, Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $230 (21.5% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Verisk Analytics price target of $237 implies 25.2% upside potential. Shares have lost 14.6% year-to-date.

Investor Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Verisk, with 29% of investors on TipRanks increasing their exposure to the stock over the past 30 days.

