Value of Second-Hand Tesla Vehicles Plunge But Don’t Go Blaming it on Musk’s Political Baggage

The value of second-hand Tesla (TSLA) cars is plummeting in the US and UK. This might be good news for bargain hunters in the forecourts or online, but it is another significant blow to the EV giant run by controversial CEO Elon Musk.

Resale Values in Reverse

According to a report in the Financial Times, resale values for Tesla vehicles in the UK are down 15% year-on-year, with US prices falling by 7%. These declines are steeper than those of other electric vehicles in both countries, and in the case of the UK, they are far above the more than 10% average decline across the broader EV market. In the US, other electric vehicle brands saw a decline of just 1.5%, according to automotive marketplace CarGurus.

Analysts, however, linked the decline to a surge in off-lease vehicles re-entering the market, rather than any drop in demand for Teslas due to Musk’s political association with the Trump administration. Other factors include increased competition in the EV market.

Tesla’s Problems Continue

Industry experts also noted a large increase in older Teslas — particularly those built after 2017 — being traded in at dealerships. Data shows that Teslas comprised 1.4% of all US trade-ins in mid-March, up from just 0.4% the previous year.

Tesla has faced a number of challenges in recent months, including a huge drop in global vehicle deliveries in the first quarter. Its share price is also down 37% in the last three months, partly due to those lower numbers and faltering demand.

But it has also been punished for the political baggage stemming from Musk’s involvement with DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). This has led to job cuts, anti-Tesla protests, and has arguably diverted Musk’s attention away from the “day job.”

Is TSLA a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, TSLA has a Hold consensus based on 16 Buy, 11 Hold and 11 Sell ratings. Its highest price target is $475. TSLA stock’s consensus price target is $302.31 implying an 21.35% upside.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue