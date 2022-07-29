tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Upwork Shares Drop 18% Despite Strong Q2 Performance

Story Highlights

Despite a Q2 beat and upped guidance; Upwork shares are tanking. Softening metrics continue to ail the stock while LinkedIn, the new entrant in the space, remains formidable.

Shares of work marketplace Upwork Inc. (UPWK) sank nearly 18% yesterday despite a robust second quarter showing as weakening metrics weighed on investor sentiment.

The stock is down about 43.8% so far this year even as the gig economy continues to gain traction.

Robust Q2 But Softening Metrics

During the quarter, revenue rose 26.3% to $156.9 million, beating estimates by $7.7 million. The net loss per share at $0.04 came in narrower than the anticipated $0.04 per share. In the year-ago period, the company posted earnings of $0.03 per share versus the Street’s consensus of a net loss per share of $0.04. Additionally, the pace of top-line expansion has slowed as compared to Q2 2021.

Nonetheless, Upwork continues to gain traction. Gross service volume (GSV), at around $1 billion, grew 19% year-over-year. It signed 36 new enterprise clients in Q2, a 13% sequential growth, and expanded Enterprise revenue by 45% over the prior year period. In Q2 2021, enterprise revenue growth was 88%.

The number of active clients with the company has increased to 807,000 from 725,000 a year ago, but the pace of new additions has dropped to 11% from the year-ago figure of 27%.

Finally, the company upped its full-year 2022 top-line guidance, expecting it to be between $612 million and $617 million. This represents a 22% growth over the prior year at the midpoint. A net loss per share is anticipated to be between $0.15 and $0.17.

Website Visits Hinted At The Softening Metrics

This softening in user metrics despite the uptick in revenue could also be gleaned from the TipRanks website traffic tool. Data Shows the increase in the number of total visits to the Upwork website globally increased by only 4.45% in Q2 to 71.95 million. In compariosn the number of visits had jumped by 25.78% to 68.89 million in the prior quarter.

Analysts’ Take on UPWK

RBC Capital’s Brad Erickson has reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and noted that while long-term growth remains buoyant, more insight is needed over margin gains and facing up to competitive pressure from LinkedIn before taking a favorable standpoint.

Amid this softening in metrics, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Upwork with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $28.78. This still implies a substantial potential upside of 51.71% for Upwork.

Closing Note

Upwork continues to steadily make gains as the broader trend towards a gig economy continues unabated. More green shoots on unit metrics and an ability to withstand the presence of LinkedIn may be needed before its shares start moving northwards again.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on UPWK

Press ReleasesUpwork to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
18d ago
UPWK
Upwork Stock: Does Wall Street See Better Days Ahead?
UPWK
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
ZG
AFRM
More UPWK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UPWK

Press ReleasesUpwork to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
18d ago
UPWK
Stock Analysis & IdeasUpwork Stock: Does Wall Street See Better Days Ahead?
3M ago
UPWK
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
6M ago
ZG
AFRM
More UPWK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Coursera Posts Weak Q2 Results; Website Visits Hinted at It
COUR
Stock Market Today – Friday, July 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Wingstop Shares Leap 20% Yesterday?
WING
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
AMZN
ARCB
National Express moves into the fast lane as travel picks pace
Five9 Shares Gallop on Record Q2 Top-Line; Earnings Beat
FIVN
Roku Crashes 26% on Failing to Meet Q2 Expectations
ROKU
Hilton Worldwide Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Website Traffic Trend Hinted at It
HLT
Star Analyst Mark Palmer Takes You Inside the Crypto Space
COIN
More Market News >