Uptick in Stock Futures Ahead of Weekly Economic Data

Stock futures were trading in the positive zone in the early morning trading hours of Thursday, as investors bid farewell to a tumultuous month, financial year, and the first quarter of 2022. Also, investors are looking forward to the weekly jobless claims, personal income, and expense data that are scheduled to be announced on Thursday morning.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) remained flat, whereas those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched up 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 (NDX) climbed 0.45%, as of 5:43 a.m. EST., Thursday.

The movement followed a session of losses garnered by the indexes in the regular trading of Wednesday. The Dow shook off 0.19%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.63% and the Nasdaq shed 1.1%.

The rise in energy stock valuations stemming from the war-induced oil price hike partially offset the losses in the S&P 500. Oil stocks have been highly volatile lately due to growing uncertainty around the Russian-Ukrainian hostility, but yesterday’s rise was fueled by Germany’s potential to engage in natural gas rationing and the decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.

