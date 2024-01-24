Upcoming Deadline to Share in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Class Action Settlement

Levi & Korsinsky informs shareholders that a settlement has been reached in the pending class action lawsuit against Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The settlement provides for a fund of $30,000,000 to benefit class members. For the purposes of the settlement, the class is defined as: all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Splunk during the period from May 21, 2020 through December 2, 2020, inclusive, and continued to hold any Splunk common stock after December 2, 2020.

If you are a class member as defined above, you may be entitled to a pro-rata share of the settlement fund. In order to receive a share of the settlement, you must file a claim form by February 15, 2024.

For more details on the settlement, including a copy of the claim form, please visit: https://zlk.com/settlement-form?redirect=aHR0cHM6Ly96bGsuY29tL3NldHRsZW1lbnQvc3BsdW5rLWluYy1zZXR0bGVtZW50&ticker=SPLK&wire=18

Levi & Korsinsky did not act as lead counsel or otherwise participate in litigating the above class action. We are providing this information as a courtesy to remind class members of the claims deadline so they can file their forms in a timely fashion.

