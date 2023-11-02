Unity Software (NYSE:U) Surges After Insider Sells Out

It hasn’t been a great run for Unity Software (NYSE:U) lately. The software company whose engine underpins a range of some of the biggest indie games around—and some major titles as well—stepped in a disaster with some recent moves. However, with word that an insider sold off a healthy slug of his shares, share prices surged to match. Unity was up over 4% in Thursday afternoon’s trading as a result.

The insider in question, director David Helgason, sold off 643,400 shares valued at around $16.2 million. He sold the shares in a price range between $25.131 and $25.80 on October 30, according to a disclosure from Unity Software. This was also part of a much larger range, as over the last three months, reports noted that 25 sales took place, but only three purchases did, at least for the insiders.

The move comes at an unusual time. With John Riccitiello retiring following the absolutely disastrous—and mostly recanted—pricing plan that would see software makers charged per install on top of current licensing fees, some were wondering if now might not be a great opportunity for someone to launch a takeover bid. With rising prospects in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality, having Unity’s huge development chain and brand recognition might be something to consider. That makes it especially odd that Helgason, among others, would be heading for the exits. But with Unity’s earnings report coming up, perhaps there will be an unpleasant surprise waiting that prompts a share price drop, which the insiders are looking to use to buy back in at a cheaper rate later.

Is Unity Software a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on U stock based on 11 Buys and 10 Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average U price target of $44.97 per share implies 71.51% upside potential.

