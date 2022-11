Shares of biotechnology company Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) are flying high today on promising data from a Phase 2 study evaluating UBX1325 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME).

Impressively, at 24 weeks post a single dose, subjects saw a +7.6 ETDRS letter improvement from baseline. Further, the injection also showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

The company now plans to begin a pivotal study for DME in H2 2023.

Read full Disclosure