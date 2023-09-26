United Parcel (NYSE:UPS) to Hire 100K Seasonal Workers

Logistics major United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) plans to hire over 100,000 seasonal workers for the 2023 holiday season.

The full and part-time seasonal positions will be primarily for delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License drivers, and package handlers in multiple shifts across the U.S. Further, nearly 80% of the seasonal positions at UPS do not necessitate an interview, and the digital application process can be completed in less than 20 minutes.

Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice president and President of U.S. operations at UPS, noted that the positions come with industry-leading pay, and the company is looking forward to executing another holiday season of on-time performance. Impressively, nearly 50,000 seasonal workers at UPS have transitioned into full-time roles at the company over the past two years.

Earlier this month, UPS also executed a new five-year contract with workers represented by the Teamsters Union. The deal, covering nearly 340,000 UPS workers, involves wage and benefit increases at a 3.3% compound annual growth rate over the contract term.

Is UPS a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $186.39 on UPS, alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This implies 21.5% potential upside in the stock.

