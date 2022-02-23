Understanding HubSpot’s Risk Factors

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Understanding HubSpot’s Risk Factors

HubSpot (HUBS) provides a cloud-based software platform for marketing, sales, and customer services. The platform is available in more than 120 countries.

For Q4 2021, HubSpot reported a 47% year-over-year rise in revenue to $369.3 million and exceeded the consensus estimate of $357.5 million. It posted adjusted EPS of $0.58, which rose from $0.40 in the same quarter the previous year and beat the consensus estimate of $0.53.

For Q1 2022, HubSpot anticipates revenue in the band of $381 million to $383 million. It expects adjusted EPS in the range of $0.46 to $0.48. The consensus estimate calls for EPS of $0.46 on revenue of $377 million.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the risk factors for HubSpot.

Risk Factors

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, HubSpot’s top risk category is Finance and Corporate, with 18 of the total 54 risks identified for the stock. Tech and Innovation and Legal and Regulatory are the next two major risk categories with 12 and 10 risks, respectively. The company recently introduced a new risk factor and updated several previously outlined risk factors.

The newly added risk factor falls under the Tech and Innovation category and relates to the challenge of keeping HubSpot’s systems running properly. The company explains that it maintains a complex IT system that requires constant software updates to correct defects or errors. 

The company cautions that if it fails to correct errors in its systems, its internal operations and services provided to customers could be disrupted. HubSpot warns that such disruptions could result in revenue loss, increased expenses, and damage to its reputation. Moreover, the company’s cash flow and stock price may also be harmed.

In an updated Tech and Innovation risk factor, HubSpot tells investors that broader adoption of its solutions will depend on the effectiveness of its salesforce. As a result, the company will continue to invest significant resources to expand its sales and marketing capabilities. The problem is that the investments in expanding its marketing capabilities may not lead to the anticipated revenue growth.

In an updated Macro and Political risk factor, HubSpot informs investors that the COVID-19 pandemic situation remains highly unpredictable. For example, it cautions that economic shocks stemming from the pandemic could adversely affect the demand for its products.  The company also explains that it may experience challenges retaining existing customers and adding new ones. 

HubSpot stock has declined about 21% year-to-date.

Analysts’ Take

Mizuho Securities analyst Siti Panigrahi recently maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot stock and raised the price target to $625 from $500. Panigrahi’s new price target suggests 30.60% upside potential. The analyst commented that HubSpot stands to benefit from digital transformation efforts as the company continues with its product expansion.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 17 Buys and 2 Holds. The average HubSpot price target of $725.16 implies 51.53% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
SoFi Technologies to Acquire Technisys for $1.1B
Meta Platforms’ Facebook Takes Reels Global
Amgen Issues Green Bond for The First Time