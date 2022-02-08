Understanding Bill.com’s Risk Factors

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Understanding Bill.com’s Risk Factors

California-based Bill.com Holdings (BILL) provides finance software for small businesses. It works with third parties such as banks, accounting firms, and accounting software vendors to serve its customers. 

For its Fiscal Q2 2022 ended December 31, Bill.com reported a 190% year-over-year increase in revenue to $156.5 million. It posted a loss per share of $0.78, compared to a $0.21 loss per share in the same quarter the previous year.

For Q3 ending March 2022, Bill.com anticipates revenue in the band of $157 million to $158 million and an adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.16 to $0.15. 

Bill.com has recently acquired two businesses, Divvy and Invoice2go, to enhance its solutions for small businesses. It paid for the acquisitions with cash and stock.

With this in mind, we used TipRanks to take a look at the newly added risk factors for Bill.com.

Risk Factors

According to the new TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Bill.com’s main risk category is Finance and Corporate, which contains 34 of the total 69 risks identified for the stock. Legal and Regulatory and Ability to Sell are the next two major risk categories, with 11 and 10 risks, respectively. Bill.com has recently added two new risk factors and updated several previously highlighted risks.

The company tells investors that it relies on partners like banks to service its business operations. It mentions processing payments, cross-border fund transfers, and check printing. Therefore, the company cautions that its business may be adversely affected if it fails to effectively manage its relationships with its third-party providers.

Bill.com informs investors in an updated risk factor that it ended 2021 with $1.15 billion in outstanding debt on its 2025 notes and $575 million outstanding on its 2027 notes. It explains that its ability to service the debts depends on the performance of its business, which is subject to many factors beyond its control, such as economic and competitive conditions. 

As a result, Bill.com cautions that its business may not generate sufficient cash flow to meet its debt obligations and allow it to make the necessary capital investments. Additionally, the company warns that defaulting on the debt obligations could cause its credit rating to be downgraded, which could, in turn, make it even more difficult to obtain additional financing in the future. 

Regarding the acquisitions of Divvy and Invoice2go, Bill.com reminds investors in an updated risk factor of the various challenges it may face. The company cautions that it may not achieve the anticipated benefits of the Invoice2go acquisition. It mentions that it may need to invest significant resources and time into the business to meet various requirements. Concerning Divvy, Bill.com warns that businesses that use Divvy’s credit card may fail to repay their balances as required. As a result, Bill.com may incur financial losses, and its relationships with its funding partners may also be strained.

Bill.com’s stock has gained more than 72% over the past 12 months.

Analysts’ Take

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck recently reiterated a Buy rating on Bill.com stock and raised the price target to $250 from $225. Beck’s new price target suggests 8.79% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 9 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Bill.com Holdings price target of $279.40 implies 21.59% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Take-Two Posts Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Sink More Than 2%
Tyson Foods Delivers Outstanding Q1 Results; Shares Hit All Time High
Bumble Acquires French Dating App Fruitz