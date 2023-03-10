Three SGX Stocks With “Buy” Ratings from Analysts

Singapore companies Mapletree Logistics (SG:M44U), UMS Holdings (SG:558), and SATS Limited (SG:S58) have received Buy ratings from analysts.

Analysts remain bullish on the future share price growth of these companies.

Let’s discuss these stocks in detail.

MapleTree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (MLT)

MLT is a REIT (real estate investment trust) focused on logistics real estate in Asia. The company has a strong portfolio of assets with a longer lease period and higher occupancy.

Analysts are bullish on the stock as management remains committed to further improving its occupancy rates along with stricter cost control measures. As of December 31, 2022, the company’s occupancy rate was 96.9%. The company’s strategy to continuously strengthen its portfolio through divestments drives more profitability.

Is Mapletree Logistics a Good Buy?

M44U stock has a Strong Buy rating with three Buy recommendations on TipRanks. The average target price is S$1.86, which has an upside of almost 15%.

UMS Holdings Limited

UMS is an equipment manufacturer for semiconductor components and also provides related services.

After hitting a low point in November 2022, the stock recovered but is still trading down 13% YTD. The company posted a net profit of S$102 million on revenue of S$372.4 million in its annual results for 2022. However, the company still has a cautious outlook for 2023.

On the plus side, the company’s order book is strong, which will further push the top-line growth. Analysts have a bullish view of the company in the long run but have reduced their target prices on the stock.

UMS Share Price Target

According to TipRanks, 558 stock has a Moderate Buy rating with one Buy and two Hold recommendations.

The average target price is S$1.25, which is 18.6% higher than the current trading price.

SATS Limited

SATS is a food services company that provides catering, security, warehousing, passenger service, and more to airlines and other sectors.

The company announced its third-quarter results that ended on December 31, 2022. The company made a profit of S$0.5 million as compared to losses in the previous quarters. The revenues grew by 54.5% to S$167.5 million.

The flight volumes are still at 71% of pre-pandemic levels. Analysts expect with the ongoing recovery of the aviation sector, the company’s earnings momentum will further improve.

What is SATS’ Target Price?

Based on five Buy and one Hold recommendations from analysts, S58 stock has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks.

The stock has an average target price of S$3.63, which suggests more than a 45% upside from the current level.

Closing Thoughts

Analysts are bullish and expect further growth in the share prices of these three Singapore companies.

Mapletree Logistics and SATS have Strong Buy ratings, while UMS Holdings has a Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Disclosure